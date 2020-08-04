As a top 25, UK-based University, Leicester has always been home to great minds; academics, researchers and students who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo, advance new practices, and develop a fresh way of thinking. Through the ground-breaking research distance learning, students tackle the emerging social, corporate, economic, political and scientific issues head on and set the agenda where others simply follow.

At Leicester, students aren’t confined by academic boundaries. Students are given the space and support in which to be creative and develop both personally and professionally. Programmes are contemporary in content and provide the specialist subject knowledge and international outlook demanded by employers around the world.

With access to unparalleled academic resources and facilities, students gain the real-world transferable skills to remain competitive in the global job market, and join the University of Leicester’s ranks of alumni who have made positive contributions to their industries and fields of expertise.

Represented exclusively by FHRD, the University provides Diplomas, Bachelor's and Master's Degrees, and Doctorate programmes to a thriving base of candidates hailing from all walks of life. FHRD was one of the first providers in Malta offering academic distance learning programmes, with the first intake of Maltese students in the year 2000.

To learn more about the University of Leicester programmes and join the almost 2,000 Maltese alumni, e-mail dl@fhrd.org, visit www.fhrd.org or call on 2131 3550.