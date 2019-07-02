More than 250 objections have been lodged against a large residential development in Mensija, San Ġwann, before the close of public consultation, amid concerns over the impact on the area’s natural and cultural heritage.

A planning application in Triq is-Santwarju, close to the scheduled 17th-century Mensija Chapel and the 15th-century Lanzun Tower, seeks to build a complex of 39 luxury apartments and pools over five floors.

The site is within development zones but is located along a ridge overlooking Wied Għomor, a scheduled area of ecological importance.

Residents’ objections to the project, many of which were filed under a standard petition form, highlight the environmental and social impact such intensive development would have on the surrounding community.

They also highlight concerns over several caves that lie in a unique green sinkhole a few metres away from the edge of the proposed development.

“The protected and fragile caves characteristic of the area and which partially form part of the Mensija Chapel, which is so special and unique, risk being damaged with the excavation works for a development of this size which includes three underlying car parks and basement residences,” residents said.

Objectors also point out that previous applications for much smaller developments on the same site have been rejected by the Planning Authority in the past, and argue that aspects of the proposal are in breach of planning policy.

San Ġwann mayor Trevor Fenech told Times of Malta the newly installed local council had not yet had time to adopt a position on the proposal and was seeking advice before discussing it at a future council meeting.

Mr Fenech said the council would be taking note of residents’ objections but said its position would ultimately be determined by the project’s adherence with policy, noting that it lay within the development zone.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has already raised concerns about the project, noting the area’s high cultural and historical value, characterised by a cluster of buildings forming a hamlet already visible in 1908, and marked by the scheduled Mensija Chapel and Lanzun Tower. The heritage watchdog also noted the presence of caves and the Mensija cart ruts nearby, and expressed concern over the scale of the project and the impact it might have on the cultural landscape, including views and vistas to and from the scheduled sanctuary.

The PA is expected to decide on the project in September.