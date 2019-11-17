The Malta Institute of Accountants welcomed 256 new members during an official ceremony at the Malta Conference Centre. The young professionals joined the institute after having successfully completed their studies in one of the recognised streams: the ACCA qualification, ICAEW qualification, or a University of Malta degree.

Institute president Fabio Axisa congratulated the new members on their success and encouraged them to keep raising the standards of quality in the profession. “This day should fill you with joy and pride, but also with responsibility,” said Mr Axisa. He advised young members to focus on long-term objectives, adding that he expects them to act with professionalism throughout their careers.

MIA CEO Maria Cauchi Delia said the institute promoted a culture of community engagement among professionals and urged new members to “make an impact on the community, to challenge problems and contribute actively to their solution”. She pointed out that their membership was not only meant to help them develop professionally but also personally.

The new members’ ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including ACCA director of professional education Reza Ali; ACCA head of Western Europe, Abdul Goffar; University of Malta Dean of the Faculty of Economics, Management & Accountancy, Prof. Frank Bezzina; and ICAEW head of Cyprus and Greece, Christiana Diola. MIA council members and former presidents were also among the special guests.

In his address, Mr Ali welcomed the young members to “an ancient and great profession” citing research showing that accountancy had a history of more than six millennia. Meanwhile, Ms Diola said that the young professionals were crucial to Malta’s future, as the country continued to grow into a financial centre.

Prof. Frank Bezzina encouraged new members to become ‘change agents’ who can improve the reputation of the profession by “standing tall and serving clients better”. He reminded the audience that the value that accountants brought to society went beyond their core services.

During the ceremony, six new members were given individual awards for their achievements: Julija Daubaraite received the Malta Overall Performance September 2018 ACCA Top Affiliate Award; Christopher Bugeja received the Malta Overall Performance December 2018 ACCA Top Affiliate Award; Joseph Falzon received the Malta Overall Performance March 2019 ACCA Top Affiliate Award; and Dinah Lee Delceppo received the Malta Overall Performance June 2019 ACCA Top Affiliate Award. Kostas Karagiannis received the ACA Best Student 2019 Award, while Janice Camilleri was the recipient of the Best University of Malta Accountancy Student Award 2019.

Institute member Christopher Cardona was awarded the Kevin Mahoney Award for Altruism for his selfless support to a colleague who was going through a difficult time. The annual prize recognises professionals who distinguish themselves for altruism within the community.

