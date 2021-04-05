More than 25,000 inspections have been carried out by WasteServe at its facilities since the beginning of 2021, where every waste collection truck has been checked, it said on Monday.

In a statement, the waste management company said that since the publication of new site rules, it has engaged more inspectors to inspect each and every waste collection truck that uses its facilities.

Repeat offenders were being singled out and refused direct access to the facilities. They will have to be inspected in a designated inspection area. If such irregularities continue, WasteServ could even ban such hauliers from entering the facilities.

WasteServ flagged an irregularity related to bulky waste trips by those contracted by local councils.

Just this week, a contractor responsible for waste collection in Marsa was caught with mixed recyclables and black bag material at a landfill.

“Several local council bulky waste contractors persisted with attempts to landfill such material instead of properly sorting the streams at one of the designated Civic Amenity sites.”

WasteServ is also holding meetings with hauliers to ensure that everyone is aware of their obligations and to follow proper waste management standards.

“This abuse will not be tolerated and WasteServ is happy to announce that concrete improvement is registered on a daily basis.”

Operators, residents and other clients are encouraged to check applicable waste management provisions here, on 8007 2200 or info.ws@wasteservmalta.com