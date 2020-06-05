Telephones at the call centres handling COVID-19 related issued have been ringing non-stop since March, with more than 255,000 calls received.

The figure was unveiled by Health Minister Chris Fearne on Friday in a short video on Facebook to thank those manning the phones.

According to Fearne, 93% of these calls were “successfully answered”.

Several helplines were rolled out in March to help the public with any COVID-19 issues, including swab test appointments, education-related issues, mental health concerns and work-related troubles.

A total of 17,118 appointments for swab tests were booked via the helplines while 12,654 food deliveries were arranged for those unable to leave their homes at the height of the outbreak.

Despite moving towards what the authorities said is a “transition phase”, all the helplines remain in place for those who might still require assistance.