The months during which Valletta Waterfront was devoid of any business due to COVID-19 served as a time for Valletta Cruise Port to invest in projects to further enhance the appearance of the area.

€2 million were invested in bespoke canopy structures respecting the historic fabric of the Valletta Waterfront promenade with its 19 historical 270-year-old warehouses, built by Grand Master Pinto at the height of Malta’s baroque period.

The knights of St John and European merchants used to unload their wares at these warehouses.

The canopy project enhances the atmosphere and comfort of the outdoor areas and presents an interplay between old and new and function and context.

Since the location was passed to Valletta Cruise Port in 2002, around €30 million have been invested in the site.

Valletta Cruise Port CEO Stephen Xuereb noted that 2019 was a record year for the local cruise industry with 900,000 passenger movements and a growth of 27% over the previous year. The cruise industry has been hard-hit by COVID-19 but Valletta Cruise Port is expecting cruise calls starting in the next weeks.