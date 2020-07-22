The planning authority has given 33 sites in Rabat, including a 1570s monastery and several dwellings in Vjal Santu Wistin, high protection status to safeguard their architectural and heritage value.

The Augustinian church of St Mark, designed by renowned architect Girolamo Cassar and was built in 1571, is among the properties given grade 1 and grade 2 protected status.

The church is widely considered to have served as Cassar's 'prototype' for what would eventually become St John's Co Cathedral in Valletta.

Four limestone statues in the pjazza outside the church have also been given grade 1 status. These depict St Nicholas of Tolentino, Our Lady of Consolation, St Anthony the Abbot and St Augustine. All four original statues are the work of Ċensu Sammut.

A number of residences in Vjal Santu Wistin were listed as grade 2 for various architectural and historical reasons. All of them have large front gardens and are an example of a rare open streetscape within an urban conservation area.

Built in the late 19th century, many of these dwellings are characterised by Victorian influence, while three are particularly unique for their Tudor revival style and neo-gothic influences.

The PA also scheduled two newly discovered cavities in the archaeological site known as Tal-Qaċċa in Xagħra, Gozo.

Located in the south east of the Xagħra stone circle, limits of the Ġgantija Temples, the cavities revealed ancient human remains and neolithic pottery which suggest a mass neolithic burial site.