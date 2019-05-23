More than 31,400 unique individuals have benefitted from free public transport in the first six months of this year.
A €1.6 million government investment extended the service to all youths aged 14 to 20 and all full-time students aged 21 and older this year.
They made almost 3.8 million trips, an increase of 12% on the trips made by the same age group during the same period in 2018. These represent more than 14% of all the public transport trips.
PREVIOUS
Men cleared of injuring Ħamrun barman in 2015
NEXT
Annual fundraising marathon for MSSP missions overseas
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.