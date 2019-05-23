More than 31,400 unique individuals have benefitted from free public transport in the first six months of this year.

A €1.6 million government investment extended the service to all youths aged 14 to 20 and all full-time students aged 21 and older this year.

They made almost 3.8 million trips, an increase of 12% on the trips made by the same age group during the same period in 2018. These represent more than 14% of all the public transport trips.