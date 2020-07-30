The Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability launched the prospectus of the courses that will be offered during the 2020/2021 academic year. The Minister for Education and Employment, Owen Bonnici, officially launched the prospectus on Tuesday, July 15.

This year, the Directorate responsible for the provision of subsidised courses for adult learners across Malta and Gozo has, for the first time in its history, included a number of courses to be delivered totally online. This follows the very successful migration to online classes during the COVID-19 partial lockdown, when classes in physical classrooms had to be abruptly stopped due to the pandemic. Also, from this year, the age of application to a course has been lowered to 15. This decision was taken as a preventive measure to Early School Leaving, providing additional lessons at a very low rate to students who cannot afford to pay for private lessons to sit for their SEC examinations.

Minister Bonnici said that learning is a lifelong process. The Government is committed to strengthening the education for adults as a means for them to improve their skills, reach personal milestones, and increase their chance of employability. He also added that, in today’s ever-evolving world, education cannot stop at the end of compulsory education: the continued advancement through education is of profound importance. Learning not only enhances social inclusion, active citizenship and personal development, but also sustainability, competitiveness and employability.

The courses offered by the Directorate for Lifelong Learning provide a variety of quality learning paths that cater for different learning needs, and which target a wide range of interests for those who are determined to increase their skills and capabilities. The Minister also spoke of how Lifelong Learning offers this opportunity for accessible learning to everyone who is willing to learn, thus encouraging active participation in Malta’s economic and cultural growth, regardless of one’s age, interests, abilities and social background.

The Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability within the Ministry for Education and Employment is driven by the belief that learning is a lifelong journey. Acquiring new skills throughout life enhances personal and social well-being, whilst also improving employment prospects.

Since being introduced, the number of Adult Learning evening classes has not only increased but also improved. During the 2019/2020 academic year, more than 8,500 adults followed courses offered by the Directorate. Notwithstanding the difficulties that arose as a result of coronavirus, the courses where still delivered with huge success, albeit online.

During 2020/2021, the Lifelong Learning Unit within the Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability will be offering more than 400 courses in 77 different subjects including vocational subjects.

The courses offered will include: Essential Skills, which are introductory courses that help improve basic skills in reading, writing, maths and computer skills; Language Learning in 11 different languages offered at MQF levels 1 and 2, as well as at SEC and A Level; Improving Education and Career Prospects. These courses are intended to boost career prospects and include academic, as well as vocational, learning; Healthy Living courses intended to help participants make healthy life choices; and Creative Expression featuring over 20 craft courses designed to enable participants to showcase their creative skills.

The courses marked MQF are accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE) Malta.

The courses will be held at the eight Lifelong Learning Centres, at 27 Local Councils and 17 non-governmental organisations. The Lifelong Learning Centres are the following: Msida, Lifelong Learning Centre, Blata l-Bajda, St Ignatius College, Gżira, St Clare College, Floriana, St Ġorġ Preca College, Tarxien, St Thomas More, Mrieħel, St Theresa College, Mosta, Maria Regina College, Għajnsielem, MCAST Gozo Campus

The applications for courses commencing in October 2020 and running until January 2021 or May 2021, will be open between July 15 and August 7, 2020.

Further information can be obtained from the Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability on Freephone 153, e-mail: lifelonglearning@gov.mt, from Local Councils or from servizz.gov hubs (freephone: 153, www.servizz.gov.mt).

Charmaine Vella



Through Lifelong Learning, Charmaine Vella, 50, studied Maltese SEC & Advanced, as well as obtained an English O-level at Blata l-Bajda. Charmaine loves to enjoy life, listening to music, and writing poetry – she has penned over 500 poems so far. Learning Maltese is one of her main priorities and she is currently reading for a Qari tal-Provi Diploma at MQF level 5 at the University of Malta. When she was younger, Charmaine didn’t have such opportunities, but she believes that it’s never too late to start learning. Her motto is that lifelong learning make learning fun.