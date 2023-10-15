More than 50 schools across Malta took part in the SportMalta Schools Sports Day 2023.

Through an initiative led by SportMalta, thousands of children from Maltese and Gozitan schools united together for various activities with their teachers for SportMalta Schools Sports Day.

The SportMalta Schools Sports Day is a big event in Malta, where over 50 schools joined in the fun.

This special day was all about promoting healthy habits in kids and making them fall in love with sports. The hope was that they would keep playing sports as they grew up.

It was a celebration of movement, teamwork, and health. And while there were winners and losers, everyone went home with a smile, knowing that they had taken a step closer to a lifetime of being active and loving sports.

