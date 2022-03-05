The SportMalta Charity Marathon and Half Marathon is set to welcome over 500 athletes representing 20 countries on Sunday.

The Marathon is scheduled to start from Mdina Gate in Rabat at 6.30am, whilst the Half Marathon will get under way at 7am from Mtarfa. Both races will finish at the Sliema Ferries.

In the full marathon, leading the Maltese field is race ambassador Andrew Grech.

Grech will be racing his seventh marathon on local soil and has produced his best finish time in 2017 when he clocked 2:28.16.

A Maltese runner out to give Grech a good run for his money is Alan Camilleri, who has been producing some solid results of late, with a time of 2.35 in the recently held Valencia Marathon.

