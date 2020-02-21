Over 500 cases of bullying in Malta's schools were referred to the authorities in 2019, Times of Malta is informed.

The numbers were supplied as the island joined the rest of the world in reacting to a video of a nine-year-old boy in Australia, Quaden Bayles, who was filmed sobbing uncontrollably by his mother after having to endure another day of bullying at school.

People from all over the world have since rallied behind the boy, who has dwarfism, with many public figures highlighting the problem and urging people to be kinder to others.

Times of Malta is informed that the issue is no less of a problem in Malta's schools, with a total of 527 cases referred to the anti-bullying authorities in 2019.

The majority of cases occurred in primary schools, where children are aged between five and 11.

In recent years, Malta has not only been plagued with bullying among children in schools, but the issue seems to have also spilled online, with Facebook and comments sections on websites rife with hate speech.

A year-long campaign steered by SOS Malta, in conjunction with Times of Malta, had recently revealed the extent of the problem of hate crime in Malta, especially on social media.

'We need to pull up our sleeves and fight issue'

Reacting to the viral video, Education Minister Owen Bonnici said the issue of bullying was not something that the ministry or schools could fight alone.

"Every educator, every parent and every student should pull up their sleeves and get involved properly in fighting bullying in the strongest possible way," Dr Bonnici said.

According to the minister, there were thousands of sessions held with students as well as their parents and teachers last year as part of efforts to combat the issue and raise awareness.

Are you being bullied? Seek help by contacting the voluntary organisation bBrave – bbrave.org.mt.