A total of 505 kilograms of recyclable, mixed, and bulky waste has been collected in a number of clean-ups held on the occasion of Earth Day.

The waste, which includes plastic, polystyrene, wood pellets and cigarette butts, was collected from the areas of Wied Qirda, Delimara, Buskett, Dwejra and Għar Ħasan.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, who took part in the clean-ups, said the “most noble” duty is that of protecting present and future generations and the planet.

The COVID-19 pandemic had brought this and the “very real threat” of climate change and environmental degradation into focus.

“To this end, we are working on various strategies and actions to move towards a zero-carbon economy. Just this week, we launched the first national campaign on climate change, and will be publishing the Low Carbon Development Strategy shortly,” Farrugia said.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela, who also took part, said one had to do “whatever it takes” to improve the environment, as a sustainable world “is not a choice but a basic need”.

Representatives from the Environment and Resources Authority, WasteServ and Ambjent Malta also took part.