Over 500 South African nationals recently came together to learn about Malta’s offering in terms of property investments, residence options and all that Malta has to offer. The series of online seminars was organised by Frank Salt Real Estate in collaboration with EMD and Malta Lifestyle.

South Africa has always been at the forefront of the agency’s international efforts to entice foreign nationals to invest in Malta or relocate to the island.

In normal circumstances, Frank Salt Real Estate would have held a series of roadshows throughout the country, with stops in a number of key regions. However, with the advent of COVID-19, the agency had to rethink its strategy and shifted its efforts online.

“COVID-19 did not stop us. Since we could not physically travel to South Africa, we decided to go ahead with our usual roadshow, but virtually this time,” said director Grahame Salt. “I must say that these online seminars still attracted a good number of people and this goes to show that, COVID-19 or not, many South Africans are still very keen to travel to Malta and explore the possibilities Malta offers. A number of our clients are keenly awaiting travel restrictions to be lifted in order to be able to visit,” he added.

South Africa is not the only non-European country Frank Salt has set its eyes on

The reasons why South Africans consider relocating to Malta are varied. Being part of Europe and the Schengen zone is a major attraction, as is the Mediterranean lifestyle and the quality of life, sense of safety and health services that the island enjoys.

“More and more people are not just investing in Malta as a ‘Plan B’. Today the bulk of the interest actually comes from families and individuals who wish to make Malta their permanent address. We speak English. We are welcoming. We have a strong and stable economy. We offer them opportunities that their ‘home country’ no longer does,” Grahame continued.

South Africa is not the only non-European country Frank Salt Real Estate has set its eyes on. Its reach also extends to Russia, China as well as North America. With regard to the latter, the agency has recently sponsored two virtual conferences – ‘Live and Invest in Europe’ and ‘Retire Overseas’ – targeting US and Canadian nationals interested in relocating or investing in Europe. More of such events will follow in the coming weeks.