Between July and September, over 50,000 visited Manoel Island, according to data collected by development consortium MIDI plc.

Apart from ensuring access to the foreshore, MIDI has facilitated this access by providing a free shuttle service for visitors during weekends and public holidays throughout the summer months.

“The provision of this shuttle service forms part of MIDI’s commitment to provide better access to the swimming zones on Manoel Island to the local community. The success of this year’s shuttle service is extremely encouraging,” MIDI CEO Mark Portelli said.

Gżira mayor, Conrad Borg Manché, thanked MIDI for its continuous support and for always being at the forefront of supporting community initiatives promoted by the local council. He said that “the support for the shuttle service follows on the success of the Manoel Island Guardianship Agreement, which has paved the way for further collaboration between MIDI and the Gżira local council.”

MIDI is continuously seeking ways to make Manoel Island a more sustainable destination

Earlier this year, the company collaborated with the NGO Żibel to install a seabin in the marina area. This seabin captures an estimated 1.5kg of floating debris per day including micro-plastics up to 2mm in size. MIDI has also provided free berthing facilities for Żibel’s boat at the Manoel Island yacht marina.

Besides caring for the sea environment, MIDI also provides cleaning services on land. Through its maintenance unit, the company provides bins along the beaches and in all areas which are frequented by visitors, thereby ensuring that all public spaces on the island are kept clean and safe for families.

As autumn settles, Manoel Island will continue to welcome visitors for walks. It remains a popular destination for exercise with its open spaces and spectacular views.

As the foreshore of Manoel Island continues to gain popularity as a destination for the local community to enjoy, the Guardianship Deed guarantees that the foreshore and the green glacis public park measuring 80,000 square metres, which will be developed as part of the Manoel Island project, will remain accessible to the public.