Gozo has proved to be a popular destination in December and over the Festive Season, with an increase of over 18,500 passengers and 9,300 cars.

The Gozo Ministry said in a statement that 520,439 passengers and 165,680 cars crossed over to Gozo in December and until January 5. That’s 18,532 more passengers and 9,337 more cars when compared to the same period the previous year. 501,900 passengers and 156,343 cars crossed over in 2018.

The busiest days were Boxing Day when 25,200 people and 6,390 cars crossed over to Gozo in 100 trips and January 2, when 96 trips carried 25,400 passengers and 6,225 cars.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said these figures said that efforts to attract more people to Gozo were bearing fruit and was having a positive effect on several sectors and the Gozo tourism sector as a whole.

Gozo Tourism Association CEO Joe Muscat said people offering accommodation in Gozo reported good occupancy rates, including farmhouses and apartments. He said even restaurants and places of entertainment reported increased business over this period.