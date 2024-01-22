Last year, on January 22, we celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Elysée Treaty. Eighteen years after the end of World War II, it sealed German-French reconciliation. This special relationship has produced spectacular results for the benefit of our two countries and for the unity, prosperity and stability of Europe as a whole.

While the ongoing Russian military aggression against Ukraine has brought war back to our continent, this relationship is more valuable than ever. As wars erupt worldwide, the Franco-German reconciliation still inspires leaders in other parts of the globe.

In this fragmented world, Malta has a special role to play with both its temporary seat on the UN Security Council and its chairpersonship of the OSCE continuing until the end of 2024. In assuming these responsibilities, Malta can count on both France and Germany as reliable friends and allies.

2024, too, offers a number of German-French anniversaries and events: today marks the fifth anniversary of the Treaty of Aachen, concluded on January 22, 2019 to complement and future-proof the Elysée Treaty. The French president’s state visit to Germany is scheduled to take place in late spring.

June 6 marks the 80th anniversary of the day of the Débarquement in Normandy and will be honoured with a large commemoration ceremony. We also look forward to the ‘German-French summer of sports’: Germany will host the men’s European Football Championship from June 14 to July 14 and, just a few days later, on July 26, the Summer Olympics will begin in France, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 28.

France and Germany have already implemented many of the priority projects of the Aachen Treaty such as consulting, connecting and financing civil society projects as well as fostering the green transition at local level and in a participatory manner, close to the citizens. German-French cultural institutes such as in Erbil or Palermo represent a new type of cultural cooperation.

We are proud to announce a Franco-German Pavilion at the first Malta Art Biennale this year. Within the framework provided by the EU, we want to interconnect our societies, policies and economies even further. Particularly important to us is to include and mobilise younger generations in order to tackle the challenges of the future.

The compromises achieved between Germany and France very often form a solid foundation for a common European approach

Franco-German cooperation not only encompasses a bilateral partnership but also a service to and for Europe. France and Germany will continue their cooperation to strengthen the European Union and to shape the Europe of tomorrow. We are working towards a more resilient, sovereign and empowered European Union. We fundamentally agree that the expansion of the EU and its internal reform must go hand in hand.

In the area of economy and energy, we continue to work on advancing important projects of common European interest (IPCEISs) in the areas of hydrogen, electronics, clouds, or healthcare. We campaign for better rail connections between our countries and exchange ideas on an ongoing basis to combat terrorism, radicalisation in the prison system as well as online hate crimes.

It is no secret that France and Germany, coming from different starting points, sometimes entertain differing interests and positions on some issues, for example in the area of energy policy, especially regarding nuclear energy. We would like to make faster progress in the area of German-French arms cooperation and we also have different initial positions in the area of trade policy given our respective domestic political situations.

But, rest assured, France and Germany will always succeed in finding common, constructive solutions in the best interest of our two countries and of Europe. The compromises achieved between Germany and France very often form a solid foundation for a common European approach.

Furthermore, we are keeping our cooperation open to other countries. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the independence of Malta and the 20th anniversary of its membership within the EU, as part of the historically largest EU enlargement in 2004. We are proud to count on Malta as a reliable partner in Europe and worldwide.

Happy Birthday Malta, all the best for your OSCE chairmanship, vive l’amitié franco-allemande, hoch lebe die deutsch-französische Freundschaft, long live the German-French friendship!

Agnès von der Mühll is Ambassador of France. Tanja Beyer is Ambassador of Germany.