More than 62,000 employees will benefit from the government’s COVID-19 wage supplement scheme under which employers facing difficulties are given up to €800 per month for each worker in a bid to avoid redundancies.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said on Thursday that the wage benefit measure would cost around €100 million for March and April alone.

He told a press conference that 12,885 applications had been received, the bulk of which were from self-employed (9,474), followed by companies (2,287), partnerships (332) and others (202). Applications from Gozo totalled 391.

The applications covered 52,703 full-time workers and 10,063 part-timers.

RELATED STORIES Government substantially raises its aid to businesses hit by COVID-19 slowdown

Schembri said payments will start next week. He warned that any attempt by employers not to hand the funds to the workers would be treated as a criminal offence.

All applicants will receive a backdated payment from March 9, regardless of the timing of their request for aid.

Food, retail, transport among the worst hit

Schembri said the applications received showed that the sectors worst hit by the current crisis are accommodation, food, wholesale, retail, auto mechanics, administrative support services and transport.

Apart from the wage supplement scheme, 250 applications were received for the telework grant under which employers are helped to install the infrastructure for such service. So far 30 such grants have been approved, which equate to €40,000.

As for the €350 grant to cover workers on quarantine leave, 1,112 applications were submitted covering 2,375 employees.

Kurt Farrugia, CEO of state agency Malta Enterprise which is administering the schemes, said that so far, 35,000 queries had been received through the dedicated call centre, website and email. Workers benefiting from this scheme would be notified in due course.

What about a fourth aid package?

Asked if the government was considering a fourth package for economic sectors not yet eligible, Schembri said the situation was being continually reviewed.

While noting that talks were underway with the real estate sector, Schembri said that recently film producers and event organisers were also added to the list of beneficiaries.

However, he insisted it would be wrong to instil a sense of entitlement.

"Government must use taxpayers' money wisely, but will not shy away from giving support if necessary," he said.

Constituted bodies and the Opposition have warned that the aid rolled out so far did not address some 110,000 members of the workforce.