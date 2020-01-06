Senior citizens aged 75 and over can now ride buses for free, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Monday.

The Bus 75+ public transport scheme, announced during the 2020 Budget Speech last October, is an extension of existing schemes allowing children, students and people with disability to ride buses without spending money.

Launching the scheme in Mosta, Dr Borg said that eligible senior citizens would pay their bus fare as usual using a Tallinja card and then receive a refund for the full amount at the end of each month.

Over 75s became eligible for free transport as of January 1, he said. An estimated 19,000 people qualify, he added.

Customer service provider Centrecom will run an office which will take calls from customers who have questions about the scheme.

The government has been gradually rolling out free public transport schemes over the past years. Schemes apply to 14 to 19-year-olds, student Tallinja card holders, people with a disability and now over-75s.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has previously said that the government's long-term aim is to make public transport free for everyone.

For further information about free public transport schemes, call 2248 3500 from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4.30pm.