Over 800 runners of all ages came together to participate in the first edition of Caritas' ‘Run for Life’ event on Sunday .

In collaboration with St Patrick’s Club, the event started off at the San Blas Therapeutic Centre in Żebbuġ.

Runners were able to participate in different categories including the 10km and 5km races, 2.5km walk, 2.5km race for children aged 10-13 years old, and 1km race for children aged between six and nine.

More than 60 residents from rehabilitation homes also took part.

In a statement issued following the event, Caritas said that what stood out most during the event was the large number of children.

Ready, set, go! Children waiting at the starting line on Sunday. Photo: Caritas

Sharing a few words moments before the races began, Caritas Malta director Anthony Gatt thanked all those who attended for their support to Caritas in its work to help those suffering from substance abuse.

“The place we will leave from today, the therapeutic community of San Blas, saved thousands of people who got their lives back and this sports discipline is giving these people a natural high,” Gatt said.

Hundreds took place in Sunday's event. Photo: Caritas And they're off! Photo: Caritas Participants were awarded depending on category and age. Photo: Caritas Some of the winners of Sunday's race .Photo: Caritas Children waiting at the starting line. Photo: Caritas

“Let’s send a message to everyone that we can live a healthy, happy and fulfilled life without substances.”

A prize presentation took place following the races.