Over 8,000 workers who are employed in the tourism industry took up education and training courses provided for free during the pandemic to upgrade their skills, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said on Friday.

In a press conference at the Esplora centre in Kalkara, Farrugia Portelli said that nearly €6 million had been spent on the scheme, which offered 1,000 free courses from 33 different entities, including the University of Malta, the Institute of Tourism Studies and international bodies like UNESCO.

Between 5,000 to 6,000 people, who had the opportunity to enrol in up to three short courses, have completed their studies, while a further 2,000 are still in the process of undertaking an accredited course over a longer period of study.

“Instead of remaining idle during an unprecedented crisis, we wanted to incentivise workers to take this opportunity to expand their skill set and be prepared for the challenges of tomorrow,” Farrguia Portelli said.

“From feedback we know this investment has had impact, especially from long time workers in the sector, who due to its fast-paced lifestyle, had never had the time for such opportunities before.”

The minister said the budget had allocated some €95 million to the tourism sector, a large chunk of which will be dedicated to improving the local tourist product.

The Foundation for Tourism Zone development would be taking a wider role in regenerating tourists areas, Farrugia Portelli said, with a number of projects planned in a variety of localities, such as Buġibba, Wied il-Għajn and Wied iż-Żurrieq, where tourism projects had not been implemented in close to 30 years.

Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleansing Deo Debattista said that public cleansing authorities would also be taking a more active role to improve the touristic product, with more help promised to certain localities in waste collection, as well as sand shifting services across prominent bays.

A new shift basis had also been introduced to have coastal maintenance workers available 24/7.

Debattista said that over 400 localities had now been equipped with accessories to facilitate access to the sea along the coast and an additional 2,000 litter receptacles had been installed based on suggestions of residents and local councils.

The parliamentary secretary also announced that new technology would be introduced over the coming year to provide modern and environmentally friendly solutions to public cleansing.

A dry-ice machine will be introduced to remove vandalistic graffiti without damaging structures, while some areas will see the installation of self-cleaning public conveniences.

Debattista also said that consumer protection, which also falls under his authority, had assisted with over 10,000 requests from the start of the year, offering help to consumers whose plans had been overthrown by the pandemic, particularly travel plans that had to be cancelled or postponed.

Some €100,000 would be invested in a new metrology lab, he said, as well as the improvement of testing facilities.

A new E-enforcement unit to assist consumers with issues in online purchases will also be founded.