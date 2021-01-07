Elderly people aged 85 and over and who still live in their own home should start receiving appointment letters for their COVID-19 vaccination as from Monday, the Health Ministry said.

It said the letter will include an appointment for both the first and second doses of the vaccine.

The letter will be sent at the address listed on their Identity Card and the location chosen for the jab will be in that area.

Elderly people who cannot leave their home and who are registered with Commcare will not receive an appointment because arrangements are being made for them to be visited by the health authorities in the coming weeks.

However, if they have the means to visit health centres for the vaccine, they are to call 145 for the invite to be issued as soon as possible.

Those over 85 who do not receive their letter by the end of next week should call 145.

The ministry said it was conscious of the possibility that the health authorities' list includes people who have since died and it was possible these would still receive an invite at their last registered address.

While apologising for this, the ministry appealed to their relatives to call on 145 to inform the authorities of the situation.