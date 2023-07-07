More than 90 per cent of Maltese believe corruption is widespread in the country, according to a new EU survey indicating that people think the issue is worsening.

The survey showed Malta also topped the list of countries whose citizens feel personally affected by corruption in their daily lives.

According to the annual Eurobarometer poll, Malta saw the biggest rise among all EU member states in the proportion of people who think corruption is widespread.

Between April and May of this year, 92% of the 514 Maltese respondents told a Eurobarometer survey they think corruption is widespread on the island – an increase of 13% over 2022.

This compares to 70% of respondents across the EU who think corruption is widespread in their country, marking an uptick of two percentage points since 2022.

The same Eurobarometer survey shows that since October 2017, the proportion of Europeans who think the level of corruption in their country increased has risen in 15 countries, “most notably” in Malta and Greece.

In October 2017, Malta was shaken by the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and since then a public inquiry found the state should bear responsibility for her murder.

Across the EU, perceptions on the extent of corruption differ significantly, with figures ranging from 97% in Greece to 13% in Finland. Greece is followed by Croatia at 96%, Portugal (93%) and Malta and Cyprus (92%).

Overall, a quarter of EU respondents said they were personally affected by corruption in their daily life, with the Maltese topping the list at 63%. At the other end of the scale, only 4% of those in the Netherlands feel personally impacted.

The survey showed that Malta ranked political parties as the area where giving and taking bribes and abusing power for personal gain is the most widespread, with 79% of people agreeing, compared to the EU average of 59%.

Officials issuing building permits came second (78%), followed by officials awarding public tenders (73%), politicians (71%), officials issuing business permits (65%), police and customs (55%) and the courts (51%).

The proportion that thinks corruption is widespread among officials issuing business permits saw the largest increase in Malta with an increase of 15 percentage points.

The proportion who think corruption is widespread in the healthcare system have increased in 11 countries. Here too, the biggest increase is seen in Malta (40%, +23)

The proportion of respondents who think corruption is widespread in banks and financial institutions has increased in 12 states, with the biggest rise in Malta (36%, +25).

Would you report corruption?

While more than half of Europeans do not know where to report corruption if they experience or observe it, the Maltese are the most likely to know where to report it.

Lack of protection for those who report corruption is the most important reason flagged by respondents in Malta (59%) that discourages them from not reporting a case of corruption.

Compared to 2022, there was a 24% increase in Maltese who decide not to file a report as there is no protection for those who do so. This was the highest increase across the EU.

Malta also saw the largest increase across the EU in people who believe the idea that reporting corruption would be pointless because those responsible will not be punished (49%, an increase of eight percentage points).

The proportion of those who claimed that those who report cases get into trouble with the police or with other authorities increased in seven countries, again most notably in Malta (38%, an increase of 16 percentage points) the financing of political parties.

There is only one EU member state where a majority agrees there is sufficient transparency and supervision of the financing of political parties in their country: Finland.

In the remaining 26 countries, only a minority agrees, with proportions ranging from 41% in Sweden to 10% in Malta.

Compared to 2022, respondents in nine countries are now more likely to agree there is sufficient transparency and supervision of the financing of political parties in their country, with the largest increase seen in Finland and the Netherlands.

However, in 17 countries agreement has decreased, most notably in Malta (10%, -19).

Bribery and the business culture

In eight countries, respondents are more likely – when compared to 2022 – to agree that bribery and the use of connections is often the easiest way

to obtain certain public services in their country, with the largest increase seen in Malta (84%, +7).

The majority of respondents in 19 states meanwhile agree corruption is part of the business culture in their country, with proportions ranging from 88% in Cyprus, 87% in Greece and Malta to 51% in Austria.

In every state, a majority agrees that too-close links between business and politics in their country lead to corruption.

At least nine in 10 respondents in Malta and Greece (91%) and Cyprus (90%) agree this is the case, while across the EU, there are 21 countries where at least seven in 10 think this way.

Denmark is the only country where fewer than half agree, although agreement remains the majority view.

In 22 countries, a majority of the respondents think that in their country, favouritism and corruption hamper business competition. In six countries – including Malta – more than eight in 10 think this way.

Dealing with corruption

Except in the Netherlands, fewer than half of the respondents in any state think there are enough successful prosecutions in their country to deter people from corrupt practices.

There are only two countries where respondents are more likely to agree than disagree: the Netherlands and Finland.

In the remaining countries, only a minority agree, with the lowest levels seen in Malta (15% vs. 80% disagree).

In all but two states, the majority of respondents agree that high-level corruption cases are not pursued sufficiently in their country.

In three countries at least eight in 10 agree: Greece (87%), and Cyprus and Malta (81%).