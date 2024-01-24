Over 900,000 cruise passengers visited Malta through the Grand Harbour last year - a 65 per cent increase from 2022.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Valletta Cruise Port CEO Stephen Xuereb said Malta’s sought-after natural harbour was a unique gem that drew in travellers seeking to experience the country’s natural beauty.

Cruise passengers are estimated to have left some €85 million in the economy last year, with €32 million coming from tourists’ direct spending in Malta and €53 million from the cruise lines themselves.

Some 23% of all cruise passengers last year were from home ports, meaning that their cruise started and ended in Malta, with Xuereb saying that work is ongoing to attract more vessels to have Malta serve as their home port.

By 2028, the country is on track to having 50 different cruise operators working in Malta, with 11 set to begin operating next year.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that the cruise industry can serve as a catalyst for tourism to Malta because a first-hand taste of the country is more effective than any marketing, and may encourage cruise passengers to choose Malta as their next holiday destination based on their cruise experience.

Bartolo said the MTA was working towards attracting more companies to have Malta serve as their home port for cruising and attract more people to the island for the fly and cruise experience.“

In this initiative we are looking to strengthen our presence in markets outside of Europe in the interest of seeking higher quality tourists who can have a bigger impact on our economy,” he said.