Young people in Malta think overdevelopment is as pressing a concern as the Coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey published on Thursday.

The survey carried out by EY Malta gathered the views of over 700 generation-z, those aged 16 to 24, and so-called millennials, aged 25 to 39, in Malta over August.

The survey found that both these youth groups feel the environmental situation in Malta is getting worse and needs to be addressed.

The results also shed new light on youths' view on their job prospects, the future of the economy, the way the authorities are handling the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they feel about their future prospects among other matters.

How bad is Covid-19?

Asked how concerned they were by the health threats of COVID-19, both gen-z and millennial respondents said they were just above the mid-concern range.

Gen-z scored 3.3 out of a potential total ‘worry score’ of 5.0. They were slightly more concerned than their older millennial counterparts (3.1).

Concern rating: 5 is most concerned and 1 is least concerned.

The impact of the virus on the economy was seen as more of a concern for millennials, obtaining a 3.8 concern rating, making it the most worrying impact for them.

While being less of a concern about this than millennials, the economy was also the top concern for gen-z, scoring a 3.5.

Gen-Z (3.3) are slightly more concerned by the impact the pandemic will have on their own employment compared to Millennials (3.0).

This, EY Malta said, could be because many gen-z respondents are students who may be seeking employment now or in the short-term, and as things stand their future is looking increasingly unsure.

When it comes to the authorities’ level of success in handling the healthcare crisis, both sets of respondents swayed towards positive or neutral replies.

The economy and their own pockets

Very few young people considered the state of the economy to be excellent, mostly opting to label it as good or fair, a combined 83% for gen-Z and 80% for millennials.

A smaller but not insignificant number, between 16% and 18%, viewed the economy as poor.

Economic outlook.

Looking at their financial situations, roughly a third said they are in a better position than they were a year ago but the same amount said they are worse off, with the rest saying their situation is unchanged.

When it came to job aspirations, millennials said they would rather be employees (61%), while the younger gen-z respondents would rather be entrepreneurs (60%).

Gen-z also think of themselves as more entrepreneurial than previous generations (58%), a result which is significantly lower for Millennials (46%).

Main concerns - the environment

Both gen-z (84%) and millennials (86%) agreed that Malta’s environment is getting worse.

Concerns were also expressed over traffic and the economy

Differences started to emerge between the generations in two categories: education, which was seen as a greater challenge for the younger gen-z (32%) than millennials (21%); and international image of the island which was viewed as a greater challenge for millennials (27%) than gen-z (15%).

What should the government be focusing its investment efforts on? According to the young respondents; pollution and waste reduction, followed by public education and then health.

Is the future bright?

One in four felt the future is going to be worse than the present, and most would rather live and work abroad than remain in Malta.

Asked if they think they will have a better life in five years’ time, the results were a bit of a mixed bag.

Many respondents were hopeful that they would be living better (37% of gen-z and 40% of millennials).

However, a large number were mostly uncertain (42% of gen-z and 39% of millennials).

Around a quarter felt the situation will be worse, a figure which EY Malta said was of concern.

Another concerning figure was that young people in Malta would rather live and work in other European countries. The number of those who want to live and work in Malta was greater for millennials (39%) than for gen-z (30%).

EY said older respondents were more likely to want to stay in Malta because of having already acquired property, family ties and already being within employment on the Island.