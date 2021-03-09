More than half of the 23,000 people classified as vulnerable have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

In reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Claudette Buttigieg, Fearne said that of those who are deemed vulnerable, 55% have been vaccinated once.

The process to administer the vaccine to the remaining patients is ongoing, he said.

Malta's health authorities started vaccinating the vulnerable earlier than originally planned after the vaccination programme was brought forward by two weeks because of the arrival of the AstraZeneca jab.

On Friday, public health chief Charmaine Gauci announced that invitations to get the vaccine would start being sent to those over 60 after the AstraZeneca jab was approved for older people. The vaccine can now be given to those aged up to 70, with those older getting either the vaccine by Pfizer or that by Moderna.

Initially, those aged between 70 to 75 were to wait a while longer but in a statement on Saturday, the government said everyone over 60 should soon start being called in to get vaccinated. This included the 70 to 70 cohort.

Some 90 per cent of those aged over 85 have already been vaccinated, while frontline workers, including teachers, university staff, water service and WasteServ employees are also getting the jab.

Meanwhile, Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that tension and anger were mounting among some education staff who have not yet received vaccination appointments and their schools are demanding a clear timeline on the vaccine roll-out for their “forgotten” teachers.