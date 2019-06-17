Over three-quarters of the €1.7 billion budget for social protection in 2016 was spent on old age and health benefits, according to a comprehensive publication released on Wednesday by the National Statistics Office.

The budget increase by €70.3 million compared with 2015, with the largest rise – of €44 million – going to Social Security Contributory Benefits.

Social expenditure amounted to 16.5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product, a ratio which put Malta in 24th place out of the 28 member states of the EU.

According to the publication, more than half (54.6 per cent) of Malta’s 2016 social protection outlay was made up of cash benefits which are not subject to means-testing.

Overall, 165,815 persons or 36 per cent of the Maltese population received at least one type of social security benefit, with 88,479 people receiving an old age type pension.

The average social security recipient received €4,823 in benefit income.

You can read the full publication below.