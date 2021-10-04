Over two-thirds of measures promised in the 2021 budget last year were enacted into policy and are functioning, with almost half of these related to social assistance, Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar said in a press conference on Monday

Throughout the year, the government was able to implement 364 measures that were announced in last year’s budget as well as an additional 159 projects which were projected for completion in 2021.

Cutajar was speaking one week before next year's budget is due to be presented in parliament. The Budget 2022 speech will take place on October 11.

Completed projects

Some of the successfully concluded projects throughout the year included the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, the voucher scheme, community policing, providing free internet to post-secondary students, the Gozo fast ferry service, modernising health centres and improving telecare, as well as financial schemes that enables more people to purchase their own homes.

Projects that began this year but will be completed at a future date include the Central Link project, the Marsaxlokk breakwater, the construction of a new school in Qawra and the closure of the fuel storage facility in Birzebbugia.

Cutajar also assured that any measure that had not been fulfilled would be rolled over into next year’s budget and that no proposals were about to be “put on the shelf indefinitely”.

Budget 2021 numbers

Cutajar listed a number of statistics related to this year's budget. Of the proposals implemented:

49 per cent of were related to social projects;

26 per cent tied to improving the environment;

25 per cent addressed economic needs.

He said that the government has, over the past eight years, achieved a 72 per cent completion rate of budget proposals. 1,970 budget proposals have been implemented over that time period.

This year, the government had fulfilled 79 per cent of its budget promises, Cutajar said - an increase of seven percentage points over the average.

“The budget for us is not just a balance sheet where we jot down our profits and losses, but a means of communicating the policies and priorities we want to see carried out in the forthcoming year,” Cutajar said.

“Through the electoral program we have a clear vision of what every budget is going to consists of, and in order for these to be achieved we see to it that there is a concrete plan on how every proposal is going to be carried out.”

Next week's budget being wrapped up, Clyde Caruana

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who will deliver the 2022 budget in parliament next week, said that all the new proposals and financial estimates for next year's budget have been closed.

The resilience and work that the government had put into supporting health services and the economy would emerge as a clear narrative in his speech, he said.

“Some countries paid a very high price during the pandemic, not just economically, but even in the lives that they lost,” Caruana said.

“While we weren’t perfect I think we have managed to address the pandemic successfully.”

Caruana added that the strength of the economy and the strength of the job market are intrinsically linked, and stressed that a healthy job market was essential to keep things running smoothly.

“Any new measures we announce cannot be fulfilled if the wheel does not keep on turning,” Caruana said.

“And the wheel continues to turn as long as the job market remains healthy. If the job market comes to a standstill, the economy will suffer and so will the government’s fiscal situation.”