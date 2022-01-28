Positive business conditions softened somewhat in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a lower net percentage of firms reporting an improvement in activity over the three months preceding meetings held between the Central Bank and non-financial corporations.

In its business dialogue publication for the first quarter of the year, the bank said this share decreased from 49% in the third quarter to 36% in the final quarter of 2021. During the quarter under review, 57% of firms contacted reported higher activity while 21% reported a decrease.

Almost half of the firms interviewed reported that they expect business activity to expand over the next three months, while 16% anticipated a decline. A net share of 33% expected an amelioration in near term business activity, slightly down from 37% in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the share of contacts reporting that the outlook was uncertain receded marginally.

Cost pressures have remained elevated in the quarter under review, with almost three-fourths of contacts reporting that input prices have increased and no firm mentioning price decreases. In part due to elevated cost pressures, 47% of firms interviewed reported an increase in their selling prices, with an equal percentage reporting unchanged prices. Only 6% of respondents reported decreases in selling prices.

In the fourth quarter, 78% of respondents claimed to have continued their investment plans as scheduled, while 14% reported postponement. The share of respondents that cancelled investment plans fell marginally to 2%.

In view of positive conditions, a net 38% of firms plan to increase their staff complement, marginally above 37% in the previous quarter. However, firms have continued to express concerns about labour shortages.

The publication also includes a box that outlines initial insights gathered from a pilot survey with 17 companies on the impact of Brexit on firms. Slightly less than half of the respondents stated that they have been impacted negatively by Brexit, in particular, due to higher costs, more regulation, as well as longer delivery lead times.