Emotions have evolved with humans over time in different ways, whether they are filial emotions, social emotions or primal emotions like fear and anxiety.

Fear is definitely one of the most powerful emotions. It has a very strong effect on our bodies and minds and pushes us to act in ways we otherwise never would.

The spread of COVID-19 has instilled fear in many people. Health authorities around the world, not least the World Health Organisation, have pushed governments to take unprecedented economic and social measures to avoid the spread of the virus for fear of exponential rising deaths and overwhelmed health institutions.

Images of people dying in hospital corridors got people scared, some remaining locked in their houses for weeks and months upon end, out of fear they might actually die of the virus.

Whether governments and the health authorities overreacted in their measures still needs to be seen. What is certain is that all this has had a very negative effect on the mental wellbeing of many people and the emotion of fear has taken over many minds.

In fact, despite the gradual easing of the measures and health authority reassurances both locally and around the world, people are still sceptical about returning to ‘normal’, going out, socialising, even returning to work.

A trip to the corner store or a day out on a sandy beach is still seen as a risk by some. People still talk about a second wave and now third wave, even though these waves were simple ripples in a pond.

People are still uncertain as what to do and how to act. The pandemic has created a dilemma in the minds of many, not least employers. Calling employees back to the office from the comfort of their homes is the next challenge for businesses.

It could mean exposing the employees to the risk of contracting the virus; while keeping the employees away could mean some businesses may never open again.

Overcoming our fears is key. The Mental Health Foundation of the UK states that it is important to face your fears:

“If you always avoid situations that scare you, you might stop doing things you want or need to do. You will miss out on the chance to work out how to manage your fears and reduce your anxiety. Exposing yourself to your fears can be an effective way of overcoming this anxiety.”

In his ‘victory-over-COVID-19’ address to the nation, Prime Minister Robert Abela urged workers to return to their workplace, stating that work gives you dignity, self-worth and purpose.

Although teleworking could be the new buzz word, employers and employees cannot underestimate the power of physical togetherness, teamwork, collaboration, relationship-building and employee well-being one can only experience at the place of work.

So what should employers do?

Some employers will take responsibility and move ahead (within the law), while others will wait for the health authorities to guide them, but that’s putting the future of the company in the hands of the health authorities who might not understand your business.

Whatever decision is taken, employers need to be sensitive to the employees’ fears. Many are worried about their ageing parents while others have issues with childcare. Fiscal measures such as reduced hours have also caused a high degree of anxiety.

Employers cannot eliminate such fears and concerns, but they can encourage their employees to be open about their true feelings, listen to their concerns and give them clear, transparent communication about the risks and how the company is lowering the risk for its workers.

Although many employers are adapting their workplace to this new reality, allowing social distancing between employees, temperature screenings, installing hand sanitising stations, arranging shift patterns, and introducing hygiene policies, such as the frequent washing of hands, the true challenge for employers is to create psychological and emotional stability at the workplace, ensuring that traumatised employees at all levels feel equipped to cope with their fears.

Matthew Naudi is chief human resources officer, Times of Malta, and president of the Foundation for Human Resources