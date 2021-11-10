Whenever I am stuck in a traffic jam, my mind goes into brainstorming mode, thinking of ways the congestion could be reduced. But how?

There are several simple and cost-effective ways to do so.

The web defines traffic congestion as “a phenomenon relating to the manner in which vehicles impede each other’s progression as demand for limited road space approaches full capacity”.

We have all encountered drivers who show little or no respect for other road users: non-existent indicator lights, going the wrong way up a one-way streets, overtaking like maniacs and blocking the road for their own selfish reasons.

Most traffic congestion is caused by accidents that could easily be avoided if everyone followed the rules. Imposing harsher penalties on those who break the rules may be effective. Furthermore, regular vehicle inspections must also be conducted given that many accidents are caused by mechanical failures.

The introduction of flexitime in offices, where deemed possible, could help to ‘decongest’ our roads during rush hour. Our offices have just introduced flexitime, by which employees now have the option to start and finish work earlier or later than the standard office hours.

When COVID-19 hit early last year, many companies shifted to remote working. This proved doable for many offices and, with some, this option has remained, albeit now moving to a hybrid scenario. Remote working, wherever it is possible, would certainly help to reduce traffic jams.

A few years ago, the government introduced free transport for all students attending private, Church and state schools. The school bus is now the preferred mode of commute for students. A school bus can accommodate between 50 and 60 students. Parents need not pick up and drop their children off in their private cars, further reducing the number of vehicles on the roads during rush hours. School transportation is a great contribution to reducing traffic congestions, a means that should be encouraged as a way of commuting to schools.

Encouraging people to use bicycles to commute is not enough as a strategy. Our roads need to be safer and cleaner vis-à-vis emissions. There is also the need of more bicycle lanes on our roads. Cycling is an environmentally-friendly mode of transport that can reduce traffic congestion and journey times, especially in urban areas. Only the state of some roads and lack of discipline of many drivers make it discouraging for commuters to use this means of transport.

Flexitime in offices could help to ‘decongest’ our roads during rush hour - Stephanie Mizzi

The same goes for e-scooters. They may assist in curbing traffic congestion and are ideal for short distance commuting, thereby reducing the number of vehicles plying the roads and the spaces saved on parking.

Lowering the current rates charged by on-demand chauffeur-driven cars and taxis to encourage commuters to use them on a more frequent basis could help in reducing vehicles on the road. This option is ideal for groups of young people going out for dinner or to the cinema, especially in urban areas where traffic accumulates, such as St Julian’s, on a Saturday evening.

Another new incentive that has recently been introduced is carpooling. Carpooling is when individuals come together and use one car to commute. Aside from helping in reducing traffic congestions and carbon emissions, it also makes use of the full seating capacity of a vehicle. Commuters are not only sharing fuel costs but it is also a means of reducing the stress of driving alone. Some companies already offer this service locally and is a means that should be greatly encouraged.

While commuters are constantly urged to use the local bus service many still prefer to use their own vehicle. Although free local transport will be introduced in 2022, this may not be enough an incentive for commuters to ditch their cars and opt for this means of transport.

Public transport may be less stressful for some, as one can just sit back, relax and read until one reaches one’s destination and commuting times cut down because buses have their own lanes. However, buses tend to be overcrowded and there still is the uncertainty with time. The long waiting times, long walking distances and the reduced flexibility may be discouraging for many. Ensuring buses arrive and depart on time with more frequent trips, more stops and avoiding overcrowding are simple ways of attracting more commuters to use public transport.

With our roads fast hitting gridlock stage, space has become a luxury. Removing registration tax on small cars such as the Smart or Toyota iQ, could be an incentive to encourage commuters to purchase smaller cars, with the bigger cars paying higher registration tax.

We have all experienced road closures due to roadworks, in many cases without advance notification. Much of the traffic is caused by cars going round a myriad of detours because of unannounced road closures. Google Maps or other car navigators are not always updated in time with the latest roadworks or, rather, cannot cope with the number of roadworks going on all over the Maltese islands on a daily basis.

A centralised software allowing local councils to issue permits on roads that are closed within, say, a one kilometre radius may help, albeit slightly, to reduce the chaos and frustration caused by such roadworks.

A few weeks ago, the government announced the setting up of an underground system. Bearing in mind that this may take years to complete, this is not an imminent solution. Of course, when the underground system is fully functional, I would certainly encourage commuters to make use of this means of transport.

Although some of the above propositions may already be in place, it is evident that there is the need to work on ways and means to resolve this ongoing problem. As it currently stands, this can only get worse if nothing is done to help relieve the traffic congestion that has become a daily nightmare for many a commuter.