Disgraced former international Marc Overmars on Thursday received a one-year fixed ban from working in Dutch football after sending sexually explicit pictures and videos to women staff.

The ex-Netherlands winger quit as Ajax’s director of football in February 2022 after admitting sending a “series of inappropriate messages” to female colleagues, saying he was “ashamed” of his behaviour.

A month later, he got a “second chance” at Royal Antwerp, appointed as technical director for the Belgian club.

The Dutch Sports Tribunal (ISR) ruled Overmars should be prohibited from “exercising any function” with an organisation affiliated with the Dutch FA for two years, one of which was suspended.

