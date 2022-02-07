Former Dutch international Marc Overmars resigned as sporting director of Ajax after admitting sending a “series of inappropriate messages” to female colleagues, the club announced.

The bombshell announcement on Sunday was greeted with shock in the Netherlands, with football commentators saying it would leave a large gap at the country’s top football club.

It also came as the country was reeling from a similar scandal involving sexual abuse in one of its most popular TV talent shows, The Voice of Holland.

The 48-year-old Overmars, who won the Champions League with Ajax in 1995 before going on to play for Arsenal and Barcelona, said he was “ashamed” of his behaviour.

