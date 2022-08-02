The steel structures which will form the traffic flyovers at the Kirkop tunnels and airport intersection flyover will be laid in place tonight and on Wednesday night, Infrastructure Malta said.

The works will be carried out between 7pm and 6am.

The northbound carriageway of L-Ewwel Titjira Road, from Kirkop tunnels to the airport roundabout will be closed on both nights. Motorists will be directed to the alternative route through Ħal Farruġ Road.