OVERSEAS 36

STOMPERS 33

Overseas came out of the blocks and after one minute had worked their first try, surprising Stompers before they had settled.

A rolling maul went infield and Wedja carried it forward with the ball going into the hands of Kai Botha and he blitzed his way to the line to score. Banks converted – 7-0.

Again, Overseas attacked, Herman Jordaan ran it back from fullback and passed on to Jacob Reid who grubbered through into the corner with the ball bouncing kindly for Pierre Wedja who ran around to score under the posts.

Michael Banks kicked the conversion and a shell-shocked Stompers team trudged back to the halfway with the score at 14-0 with four minutes on the clock.

Played flowed back and forth for a time and finally Stompers worked the ball into Overseas’ 22 and an angled run by Gruyer took him over the line and converted his own try to make it 14-7.

