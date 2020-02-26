Hibernians 63

Starlites GIG 61

(13-15, 13-22, 19-10, 10-8, 8-6; after overtime)

The two rival teams contesting the top spot in the table and an automatic passage to the play off finals, Hibernians and Starlites GiG, offered a highly-tense and close game which had to be decided after a session of overtime.

The first quarter was immediately balanced as the two sides clearly showed that they were very wary of each other.

After a trey at either end, from Hibs’ Jasmine Abela and Starlites GiG’s Patrcia Arguello, an Amelia Simmons hoop followed by free throws from the same player and her team-mate Ashleigh van Vliet had Hibs open a slender 13-9 lead but late points, at the other end, from Stephanie Demartino, Anthea Micallef and Mikela Riolo had Starlites close the first rubber 15-13 ahead.

The Naxxar side set off with a strong 10-0 streak in the second quarter as Arguello and Michela Zammit Cordina found their mark and midway in the session, Starlites were cruising 28-15.

Hibs showed signs of recovery as they hit back with three treys off Simmons, Abela and Ioma Agius.

But then Starlites managed to again distance themselves with a late first half 9-0 run which had them enjoying a double digit lead (37-26) at half time.

Hibs took five minutes in the second half to neutralise this deficit as they came out strongly after the interval with a 14-3 run as Samantha Brincat netted a series of hoops.

Arguello and Zammit Cordina tried to instigate their side to extend the lead again but Hibs were now hitting back instantly and a meagre basket margin separated the two rivals at the end of the third quarter.

Points were drastically down in the final stages of the game as the two sides were visibly feeling the importance of the game. Arguello and Demartino helped Starlites to a 53-45 lead with six minutes to go and some thought that the game was being decided.

However, Hibs had other ideas and treys from Brincat and Abela reopened the game as both sides were also missing a number of shots.

A Van Vliet hoop, very late in the game, forced overtime with the score tied at 55-55 at the end of regulation time.

The added five minutes were quite tense and the game was open for any result.

In the final moments, Maria Bonett had Starlites marginally ahead with one minute to go but Van Vliet scored at the other end.

With time running out, Hibs had possession and Brincat was fouled. She scored one of two free throws which ended up being the last point of the game as the Paolites notched the important win giving them the top spot in the standings at the end of the third round.

Hibs: I. Agius 4, Y. Bonett, A. Van Vliet 8, S. Brincat 18, L. Duncan 2, J. Abela 12, C. Camilleri, B. Agius, N. Farrugia, K. Caruana, M. Buhagiar, A. Simmons 19.

Starlites: M. Zammit Cordina 15, M. Riolo 2, A. Micallef 2, S. Farrugia, M. Bonett 6, S. DeMartino 12, C. Curmi 4, P. Arguello 18, M. Cutajar, S. Davies 2, A. Lupo.

Referees: I. Simic, D. Torok, L. Camilleri.

ARMS Depiro 87

Luxol 78

(12-22, 30-20, 18-16, 27-20)

This encounter matched two sides vying for the last possible play-off spot. At the end, ARMS Depiro managed to notch the win against Luxol and make some headway in the standings at the end of the third round of play.

The crucial moment of the game arrived at the start of the last quarter when Depiro hit their opponents with some quick transitions, off a series of Luxol turnovers, for an influential 14-3 run which opened a double-digit margin between the two sides.

Although Luxol somewhat recovered a bit, they could not claw back into the game as Depiro managed to maintain their winning margin till the final buzzer.

The game had set off with Luxol, despite missing a number of regular players, showing good precision in their long-distance shooting commencing with a Monique Caruana threeball. With Depiro very much inconsistent in their offensive plays, the Violets managed to enjoy an early double-digit lead.

Gradually, as time passed further in the opening quarter, Depiro did improve but a late Kayleigh Portelli trey helped Luxol to a 22-12 favourable score after ten minutes.

Hannah Johnson, the game’s eventual top point-getter, started getting more space under the opponents’ boards in the second quarter and her hoops started gnawning away Luxol’s lead.

The two teams soon were tied and the last minutes of the first half had the lead changing hands a number of times until the half time buzzer arrived with the score level at 42-a-piece.

The second half got underway with Luxol again opening a momentary marginal lead with Caruana again precise from long distance and Cristina Sollami potting some floaters. Once again, led by Johnson assisted by Claire Ciantar in the key and Julia Xerri at the guard spot, Depiro overturned the score only for Nicole Vella to reply immediately for Luxol.

Depiro’s crucial streak arrived at the start of the last quarter as Johnson and a brace of three-balls from Nicola Agius had Depiro open an important lead.

Luxol tried hard to react but Depiro managed to thwart off the former’s efforts and somewhat maintained their double-digit lead.

Depiro: No. Agius, N. Borg 4, N. Agius 14, C. Camilleri, D. Said Hollier 6, M. Scicluna 3, C. Ciantar 13, J. Xerri 10, J. Borg 2, H. Johnson 35, N. Ebejer.

Luxol: S. Pace 21, B. Zammit 3, N. Vella 4, C. Sollami 12, No. Vella 7, K. Portelli 10, M. Caruana 13, Z. Neilande 8.

Referees: B. Vassallo, V. Nikolic, S. Tafilica



Standings

Hibs (8-1) 17; Starlites GiG (7-2) 16; ARMS Depiro (2-7) 11; Luxol (1-8) 10.