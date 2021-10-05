The 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond drew an overwhelming response by the time of its closure on Monday, with the total value of applications reaching almost €134 million, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

The sum on issue was of €65 million subject to an over-allotment option of an additional maximum amount of €35 million.

The Treasury said that it will exercise its over-allotment option in full such that the aggregate amount to be allocated will be increased up to a maximum amount of €100 million.

In terms of the prospectus, all applications received from new eligible applicants known as Category A applicants will be satisfied and allocated in full. The remaining amount available for allocation will be allotted among Category ‘B’ applicants who already hold a 62+ Malta Government Savings Bonds issued in previous years. These will be allotted in accordance with an allocation policy to be announced by the Accountant General in due course.

The interest in the 62+ Malta Government Savings Bond starts accruing from Friday October 15.