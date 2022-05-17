The latest social campaign launched by Nestlé Malta, has been very well received from colleagues and customers. The intent of this initiative which was announced in February, was to commemorate World NGO Day, and consequently to support animal shelters and related local NGOs.

As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy this multinational company promoted an initiative which encouraged loyal customers to donate used bedding items for animals in need, at the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija. The generous response from the public, particularly from the loyal consumers of Nestlé products, has been overwhelming making this social campaign popular and successful once more. In all, Nestlé Malta’s campaign managed to collect almost 100kg of bedding items. The company will be increasing its support for this cause, by donating 4,400 meals worth of Purina Pet Food.

“We are impressed by the interest and efforts shown by various individuals that welcomed our call to assist animal sanctuaries and NGOs. We sincerely appreciate those who have collaborated in making this laudable initiative a positive one hence adding more value and appreciation to the work performed by various Maltese animal organizations,” said Charlene Ellul, corporate communications manager for Nestlé Malta Ltd.

The company has a strong track record of CSR initiatives, which can contribute positively for the well-being and communal awareness of our society. Nestlé is committed to positively impacting families, communities, and the environment as a socially responsible company across the world.