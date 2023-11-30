Culture Minister Owen Bonnici expressed Maltese solidarity with Ukraine when he met that country's acting minister of culture, Rostyslav Karandieiev, in Kyiv.

The meeting focused on solidarity and support, highlighting Malta’s commitment to standing by Ukraine in the face of ongoing military aggression, the culture ministry said in a statement.

"Minister Bonnici underscored Malta’s contributions, ranging from humanitarian aid to medical services for Ukrainian soldiers, and affirmed the strong sentiment of solidarity by the Maltese people towards the Ukrainian people," it added.

He explained that this solidarity could also be expressed through art and culture and the two ministers discussed how to safeguard cultural heritage in Ukraine, not only in terms of protection of Ukrainian cultural assets, but also by being sensitive to the realities which Ukrainian artists are facing.

Bonnici expressed Malta’s conviction that Ukraine belongs in the European family and that Ukrainian culture is European culture.

Bonnici also had a meeting with the Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klychko, and other Ukrainian government officials.