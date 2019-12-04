Indian club Chennaiyin FC, who have on their books Malta striker Andre Schembri, announced the appointment of Owen Coyle as their new head coach.

Coyle, a former manager of English Premier League sides Burnley and Bolton Wanderers, succeeds John Gregory who was dismissed from the job last week.

Coyle who put pen to a contract until the end of the season said.

“I am incredibly proud to join Chennaiyin FC as their Head Coach. It will be my immense privilege to join a club with so much success already in its early history with two ISL titles. I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complimented by an ardent fanbase always backing us. I can’t wait to get started,” said an elated Coyle on the phone to the CFC media team.

“Owen (Coyle) is a renowned name in British football, with a fantastic career as both player and coach. We are really happy and excited to have him onboard. Our conversations with Owen have been really promising and we are certain he will steer us back to glory. I wish him the very best as he begins his tenure with us,” said the Chennaiyin FC co-owners jointly.

Coyle enjoyed a long and impressive career as a striker with the likes of English Premier League Bolton Wanderers along with Dundee United and Motherwell in the Scottish top flight among other clubs. A Scot by birth and an Irishman by descent, Coyle has scored more than 300 goals in his entire playing career and has also appeared at the international level with the Republic of Ireland.

Coyle’s CFC journey begins with a challenging trip to Jamshedpur FC on Monday, December 9at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.