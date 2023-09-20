Napoli escaped Sporting Braga with a 2-1 win in their Champions League opener on Wednesday after a Sikou Niakate own goal handed the Italians the points in the final minutes.

Rudi Garcia’s side looked to be sharing the spoils in Portugal when Bruma flicked home a perfect header from Rodrigo Zalazar’s cross with six minutes remaining after Giovanni Di Lorenzo had opened the scoring for Napoli on the stroke of half-time.

But with two minutes to go Niakate thumped Piotr Zielinski’s cross into his own net to give Napoli the Group C win at a soaking Estadio Municipal.

Napoli are level on three points with Real Madrid, who beat Union Berlin 1-0 and travel to Napoli in their next fixture early next month.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...

