The owners of a fuel station in the heart of Siġġiewi, who applied to relocate it to an ODZ area on the outskirts of the village, say they have considered four sites and chose the one that had the least environmental impact.

Frank and Mario Mallia, the owners of Mallia Petrol Station Ltd, said the chosen site is the nearest of the four to a quarry considered to be a “compromised” area.

The application has prompted objections from the Environmental and Resources Authority and a Planning Authority advisory committee.

It has now been suspended while an environment impact assessment gets under way.

The Mallias and their architect, George Pullicino, defended the choice of site, which is being purchased from a third party if the permit is granted.

He said all four sites are outside development zone and three in green areas. The fourth is in an area prone to flooding and was automatically excluded.

“Following an evaluation by experts, we chose the one that had the least impact on the environment,” Pullicino said.

The Mallias said the petrol station in Siġġiewi square had been in their family hands for 80 years. They had bought the business from their uncles and wanted to continue serving the town’s community.

They added that more than 1,400 people had signed a petition backing the relocation.

Pullicino added that the local council was in favour but had asked for more studies.

Under the application, the fuel station, which will cost €1 million to complete, will move to a 2,000-square metre site, 13 metres away from a residential area on the Siġġiewi bypass. It will include a servicing garage, an office, shop, car wash and ATM.

The ERA has filed an objection, saying there was no valid justification for the further loss of undeveloped rural land. It has voiced concern about the cumulative impact of petrol stations on ODZ land.

A PA advisory committee has pointed to the severe impact of the proposed development on the landscape.

The Mallias say the site is much smaller than other service stations given a permit in recent months.

Pullicino noted that according to an expert, the soil is not good enough for agricultural purposes. He said his clients were prepared to invest in advanced technologies to prevent leaks into the soil.

“The benefits of the relocation certainly outweigh the disadvantages,” he insisted.

“Motorists, for instance, would no longer drive through the main square to fill up.”