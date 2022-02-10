The owner of a mischievous spotted pony is asking the public for help after it kicked down the door to his enclosure and escaped on Saturday evening.

Cracker, who is white with distinctive black spots, has been with his owner Hilary Engerer for 15 years.

But when she went to check up on him on Saturday evening, she found evidence that Cracker had managed to break out of his stable and escape the area he was living in.

Hilary and Cracker enjoying a ride together

“He's a cheeky pony, knows all the tricks of kicking down and unbolting doors, so I can't say someone let him out and stole him,” Engerer told Times of Malta.

Cracker had recently moved to Żejtun where he was keeping another horse belonging to a friend of Engerer’s company.

Engerer contacted the police and animal welfare authorities to report Cracker missing, but after five days with no sightings, concern is growing.

“Two people saw him in Żejtun about 15 minutes away from his enclosure, but it was a built-up area and I found no evidence like droppings or trampled grass,” she said.

“I asked locals and businesses in the area but no one saw him. Yesterday two donkeys were found in Żejtun so I’m thinking someone could have mistaken him for a donkey.”

The distraught owner is offering a €500 reward for Cracker's safe return.

“I think he either found a field to hide in, he’s been caught by someone or he ran himself into the sea because he’s totally vanished.”

“Cracker has a very distinct spotted coat. It’s difficult to miss seeing a pony in an urban area.”

Anyone with information on Cracker’s whereabouts can contact Hilary Engerer on 99226573 or send a Facebook message to Hillz Engerer.