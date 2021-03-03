Mariners whose craft are moored at inner St Paul’s Bay have been given notice to vacate their berths as Transport Malta has announced plans to begin works on a marina for small vessels in Xemxija.

A map attached to a notice to mariners published by Transport Malta last week indicates that a sizable portion of the bay will be dedicated to the marina.

Owners of vessels moored in the indicated area and along the coastline have been instructed to remove them, together with moorings and associated tackle, by not later than March 20.

The transport regulator warned it will not be held responsible for any consequences resulting from failure to comply with the notice.

“Any vessels and moorings that are left in this area after the stipulated date will be removed at the expense of their owner,” the notice says.

“No liability whatsoever will be accepted by the authority for any damage that may be caused while removing the said vessels and moorings.”

Mariners are also being advised to navigate the area with caution and to proceed with very slow ‘no wake’ speed.

A yacht marina in this particular area has long been coming and, on the watch of former Nationalist minister Ċensu Galea, the then Malta Maritime Authority had made headway. However, the plans were put on hold due to legal issues and the project never came to life.

Local business owner Simon Cutajar, who runs the shoreline club Beachaven, has rebuked Transport Malta for issuing the notice.

In line with the published plans, the marina will be located right on Beachaven club’s doorstep, a regular and very popular spot for bathers.

“So, in the middle of a pandemic with business at a standstill, Transport Malta announces that a marina will be built right in front of Beachaven,” Cutajar said in a Facebook post.

“My father built this place from the ground up in the past 45 years! After destroying all the land they will now turn to the sea,” he said.