Oxford College of Marketing (OXCOM) has opened a new Maltese centre. The Oxford College of Marketing forms part of the wider Oxford Professional Education Group.

The college has previously delivered a successful virtual training programme to delegates based in Malta, commissioned by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Ministry for Tourism and Consumer Protection.

Following the success of this and similar projects, OXCOM is excited to be launching an official Maltese study centre.

Founded in 1997, the UK-based training provider offers a range of accredited qualifications, training courses and apprenticeships. The college is recognised internationally and has formed partnerships in multiple countries including Australia, Egypt, Romania, Russia, and the Middle East.

Oxcom has also innovated in its delivery of virtual-learning classes, supporting delegates in continuing their studies while working and studying remotely

The Oxford College of Marketing provides a variety of marketing training and consultancy in Malta including:

• The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) Qualifications and Awards;

• The Institute of Sales and Management (ISM) and Association of Professional Sales (APS) Qualifications and Awards;

• Short bespoke marketing, sales, and related business courses; and

• In-house training and consultancy.

Furthermore, the college has shown a commitment to supporting those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, having launched a series of short marketing masterclasses, which are free to attend for learners seeking employment. Oxcom has also innovated in its delivery of virtual-learning classes, supporting delegates in continuing their studies while working and studying remotely.

Oxcom is also able to work with organisations to offer a range of bespoke learning options, having worked with multiple clients from a diverse range of sectors and industries. Examples of previous customers include Barclays, British Gas, Royal Mail, Sony, Sky, Siemens, O2, Ministry of Defence and Vodafone.

Contact information

If you are based in Malta and are looking to arrange some marketing training, contact Louis Olivieri on +356 99241499 (Malta) or e-mail louis@oxfordpeg.com. Alternatively, you can contact the UK head office team on +44 1865 515 255 (UK) or e-mail enquiries@oxfordpeg.com.

For more information, visit https://www.oxfordcollegeofmarketing.com/international/marketing-courses-in-malta/.