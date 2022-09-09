Malta men’s national team coach Devis Mangia has named Oxford United’s forward Jodi Felice Jones in his 26-player squad ahead of the decisive encounter in the UEFA Nations League against Estonia.

Earlier this week, the Times of Malta reported that the Malta Football Association applied to award a Maltese passport to the Oxford United striker.

Felice Jones is eligible to receive a Maltese passport by descent as his father is Maltese.

