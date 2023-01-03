Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled no punches following Liverpool’s 3-1 loss at Brentford, saying the Reds “just weren’t good enough”.

Monday’s reverse left the Reds 15 points off top spot in the Premier League, with their title hopes hanging by a thread.

Ibrahima Konate’s own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put Brentford 2-0 up.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, making his 100th Liverpool appearance, pulled a goal back before Bryan Mbeumo sealed victory for Brentford.

“We just weren’t good enough,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told Liverpool’s website.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, we knew their threat around the set-pieces and we didn’t do well enough.

“We got away with a couple with VAR ruling them out, but they were the warning signs and in the end we conceded a sloppy second goal after we sort of got away with that.

“Then at 2-0 it’s difficult. I think at times we did well and we created some good moments but we didn’t carry on doing the same things that got us that success.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...