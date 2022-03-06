SANTA LUCIA 0
ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1
Oyama 78
SANTA LUCIA
J. Haber-6.5, A. Prates-6, J. Pisani-6, N. Pulis-7, G. Conti-6.5, P. Mota-6 (82 J. Zerafa), V. Plut-6, D. Valpoort-6 (72 Alan), V. Filho-6 (82 J Tanti), D. Xuereb-5, L. Fonseca-5.
ĦAMRUN SPARTANS
H. Bonello-7, D. Gojkovic-6, J Mbong-5.5, A. Oyama-6.5, S. Borg-5, F. Sasere-6, M. Fedele-5 (67 P. Djordevic), L. Gambin-6 (67 J. Soares), J. Corbalan-5.5 (77 K. Micallef), E. Marcelina-5, F. El Bakhtaoui-6.
Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.
Yellow cards: El Bakhtauoi, Borg, Prates, Haber.
BOV player of the match: Nicholas Pulis (Santa Lucia).
Arthur Oyama scored 12 minutes from time to give Ħamrun Spartans a first win in five league matches and halt Santa Lucia’s winning run.
Santa Lucia deserved at least a point for their endeavour but they were made to pay for their failure to capitalise on a string of chances.
With this win, the first under new coach Branko Nisevic, Ħamrun have assured themselves of a berth in the Championship Pool, with Santa Lucia long relegated to the relegation pool, saw their positive streak of two wins and a draw coming to an abrupt end.
