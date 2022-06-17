A drama that is truly engrossing and a bloody thriller that leaves nobody safe from the hangman, Ozark is one of Netflix’s greatest achievements as it keeps every single one of its jaw-dropping promises.

There are people in the world that, no matter how amazing their recommendation may be, I simply refuse to watch any film or show they suggest. Ozark appeared on my radar in a similar way; the wrong people saying all the right things and me ignoring all their advice to watch this so-called Breaking Bad-level drama/thriller. It’s not that I thought that it was bad – every promotional piece I had seen looked enticing but, alas, I was stubborn. And then Netflix released season two in their regular binge-orientated all-at-once fashion, and I simply couldn’t resist the constant buzz surrounding it. So, I tried it, and I haven’t looked back since.

Laundering money for the Navarro drug cartel, Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) is forced to relocate his family out of bustling Chicago to lakeside Missouri, buying up property like his life depends on it (because it does). Season one focuses on the Byrde family finding their footing in the Ozarks and while it is certainly a slow start as they attempt to rebuild what little of their life they have left, the first ten episodes aren’t without thrill as they establish the true heartbeat of the series: the Langmores. A poor and criminally-inclined family, the Langmore clan is the other side of the Byrde coin, trying to rise from poverty by cheating the system in any way they can.

The show’s plot varies from season to season as different antagonists loom over the Ozarks with death threats and drug deals but what never changes is the toxically intwined relationship between these two families. Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) starts as a petty thief but slowly becomes Marty’s number two, the pair forming a relationship akin to Walter White’s educated mentor and Jesse Pinkman’s naïve but hungry protégé. Yet, comparing the two sets expectations higher than they should as the duo lack the pure emotional bond that Cranston and Paul were able to create so many years ago.

But they aren’t meant to be compared. Bateman and Garner’s performances live in a grittier world, one painted with muted colours, barren nature, and an iconic soundtrack that sends chills the moment its metallic clang echoes through the speakers. The lack of humanity makes the rare glimpses of empathy shine that much brighter as scenes create an alienating aesthetic; nauseating camera movements and slow but terrifying long takes remain consistent throughout the entire show, portraying their corrupt world in all its grey glory.

The entire cast, from the smallest of seasonal roles to prominent characters, fit into the sinful universe seamlessly. Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) is arrogant and egotistical as she walks around her home believing she is untouchable, Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan) is troubled but strives for a better life, Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) is the embodiment of cunning evil as she lies and threatens her way to the top, Charlotte and Jonah Byrde (Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner) are forced into an adult world that quickly corrupts their young souls. Something that does detract from the immersion is the latter pair’s growth, the physical age of the actors shooting up between seasons. But the greatest performance lies with Laura Linney’s Wendy Byrde: her hunger for power is a force of nature, a cyclone of trauma and anger that is ready to sacrifice anything and is only believable when Linney is at the wheel.

Over four long seasons, Ozark shows the rise and fall of many empires, immediately jumping into the deep end back in 2017 and diving further down every passing episode. It is impossible to dissect the show in its entirety as each episode feels like an hour-long feature, both in terms of quality and content. So much happens between the first and last episodes (both directed by Bateman), so much blood and so many sacrifices, everything leading up to an explosive finale that wraps it up with the solemn satisfaction of a Greek tragedy. But, if anything is to be said about this critically acclaimed production, it is that it has remained consistent throughout its entire run. From start to finish, Ozark has worn the crown for Netflix’s highest quality show and, if anyone recommends it, you should listen.