Mesut Ozil said Wednesday he was deeply disappointed” to be axed from Arsenal’s Premier League squad amid speculation he has played his last game for the London club.

The 32-year-old is the highest-paid player in Arsenal’s history on a reported £350,000 ($450,000) a week, but has also been omitted from the Gunners’ Europa League squad.

Ozil has not played a single minute for Mikel Arteta’s side since March 7.

“This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years,” said Ozil in a statement posted on social media.

“I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.”

Former Germany international Ozil went on to question Arsenal’s loyalty having signed his current deal, which expires next year, in January 2018 — the same time Alexis Sanchez left the Gunners for Manchester United.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta